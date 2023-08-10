Preston North End are back in action this weekend at home to Sunderland. The Lilywhites drew 1-1 away at Bristol City on the opening day.

They were then knocked out of the Carabao Cup on penalties by Salford City at Deepdale last time out. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...

QPR land defender

QPR have signed defender Steve Cook from Premier League side Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee. The 32-year-old, who has played for the likes of Brighton and Hove Albion and AFC Bournemouth in the past, has penned a two-year deal with the London outfit. The R’s were thumped 4-0 away at Watford last time out in the league.

Middlesbrough star wanted

Middlesbrough could face a battle to keep hold of striker Chuba Akpom between now and the end of the transfer window. The former Arsenal man scored 29 goals in all competitions in the last campaign. According to the Northern Echo, top flight new boys Sheffield United want him along with European duo Lens and Ajax.

Southampton snub bid

Southampton have rejected a bid from Sheffield United for midfielder Will Smallbone, as per the Irish Examiner. He spent time away on loan from the Saints at Stoke City last term and was a key player for the Potters. The Blades could see him as a replacement for Sander Berge, who has left Bramall Lane for league rivals Burnley.

Blackburn Rovers youngster departs