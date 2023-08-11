Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is expecting a difficult game against Sunderland this weekend. The Black Cats made the play-offs last season after winning 3-0 at Deepdale on the final day of the season.

They ended up losing at the semi-finals stage over two legs to eventual winners Luton Town. Tony Mowbray’s have since lost key winger Amad Diallo following his return to Manchester United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Preston head into their clash against the North East side after drawing 1-1 away at Bristol City last Saturday. They were then beaten on penalties by Salford City in the Carabao Cup last time out.

Sunderland were also knocked out the cup on spot kicks by League Two opposition after Crewe Alexandra got the better of them at the Stadium of Light on Tuesday evening. They lost 2-1 at home to Ipswich Town on the opening day of the new season too.

Lowe is anticipating a tricky test though and has told the club website: “Coming off the back of an away performance like we did against Bristol City always gives you more confidence and I want that to be instilled in the lads and for them to believe they can go and get results wherever they go round the country, and that’ll be the message.

“They (Sunderland) are a strong force. They were good last season. They’re missing a few players that they had on loan last year, but they’ve still got some fantastic quality.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“People talk about their front players but they’ve still got a solid defence, a good midfield and a good goalkeeper, and they’re well-drilled and well-coached.

“We know we’re in for a tough afternoon of course, but I’m sure Tony [Mowbray] will be saying the same thing to his players about ours. We’re in for an interesting, entertaining game.”