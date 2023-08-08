Preston North End have brought in six new faces so far this summer. The Lilywhites made Jack Whatmough their latest addition.

Ryan Lowe’s side have the chance to add more signings before the end of the window. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship...

Hull City want winger

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hull City want Crystal Palace winger Jesurun Rak-Sakyi and have lodged a loan bid for the youngster, as per a report by HullLive. The 20-year-old, who is an England youth international, spent last season at Charlton Athletic in League One and scored 15 goals in all competitions. He is now back at Selhurst Park and has emerged on the Tigers’ radar as Liam Rosenior looks to bolster his attacking department.

Blackburn Rovers sign goalkeeper

Blackburn Rovers have signed goalkeeper Leopold Wahlstedt from Odds for an undisclosed fee. The Sweden international has become their fourth acquisition and has penned a three-year deal at Ewood Park. He has been signed as Thomas Kaminski’s replacement following his switch to Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Southampton man leaves

Newcastle United have landedValentino Livramento from Southampton. The highly-rated full-back has put pen-to-paper on a contract until the summer of 2028 with Eddie Howe’s side. He has been allowed to leave the Saints following their relegation to the Football League last term and is now embarking on a new chapter in his career in the North East.

Saints bring in new face