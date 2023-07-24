Preston North End finished 12th in the table last season under Ryan Lowe. They ended the campaign six points off the play-offs.

The Lilywhites have since brought in five new faces as they look to mount another push for the top six next term. Here is a look at some of the latest transfer news and rumours regarding some of their rivals...

Stoke City and Hull City eye winger

Stoke City and Hull City are both being linked with a summer swoop for Sporting Lisbon winger Rafael Camacho. Portuguese news outlet O’Jogo claim the Championship pair have joined Norwich City and Watford in the chase for the former Liverpool man. He joined his current club back in 2019 and has since scored twice in 26 games in all competitions, as well as having loan spells away at Rio Ave, Belenenses and Aris.

Blackburn Rovers man wanted

Blackburn Rovers striker Sam Gallagher is wanted by Stoke and Coventry City, according to reporter Alan Nixon on Patreon. The former Southampton man has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Ewood Park and is due to become a free agent in June 2024 as things stand. He has scored 22 goals in 115 outings for Rovers since joining them back in 2019.

Leicester City winger leaves

Newcastle United have signed winger Harvey Barnes from Leicester City. The Toon Army have thrown the England international a Premier League lifeline following the Foxes’ relegation. He has penned a five-year deal with Eddie Howe’s side and will be looking forward to Champions League football.

Leeds United target defender