Preston North End new boy opens up about summer move from Denmark

Preston North End new boy Mads Frøkjær-Jensen scored twice over the weekend against Aberdeen. The Lilywhites won 2-0 against their Scottish Premiership opponents in their latest pre-season friendly.

The former Denmark youth international is still settling into life at Deepdale following his recent transfer. He joined from Odense for an undisclosed fee.

Preston managed to lure him away from his former club for the first time in his career. The 23-year-old spent nine years with the Danish Superliga outfit and scored 18 goals in 129 games in all competitions.

He was pleased to bag a brace against Aberdeen and said afterwards: “It is always nice to score, especially when you’re a new player at a new club. It’s important to make a good impression to your teammates so it was nice to see them go in. If I’m greedy I should’ve had three but I’m happy.”

Frøkjær-Jensen has also said he has settled in well so far: “It’s been quite easy. The lads are good. They’ve been very welcoming. Right now I’m still staying at the hotel but I hope to find a place in the near future.

“To be honest over the past couple of summers I’ve really wanted to try something new to see what my level can reach in another country. I was going into my sixth professional season (at Odense), my ninth in total so it was quite some time.

“I don’t know what to expect to be honest, I haven’t played over here before. I know people say this will be a tough year because there are some big clubs in the league this season so it is going to be a challenge but I’m excited to go out and play a new team every week. I’ve been playing five years against the same teams in Denmark and in the end it’s pretty boring.

“Me and my younger brothers are all football nerds so the history of the clubs I’ve been following since I was a young kid. It is a dream to be playing at a bigger stage. It is going to be different with all the games but it is exciting. I am enjoying my life right now.”