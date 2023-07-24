Aberdeen boss says 2-0 scoreline flattered Preston North End over the weekend

Aberdeen boss Barry Robson believes the scoreline flattered Preston North End on Saturday. The Lilywhites won 2-0 at Deepdale after a brace by new signing Mads Frøkjær-Jensen.

Ryan Lowe was also able to give some minutes to other recent recruits including Duane Holmes, Calvin Ramsay and Layton Stewart. The Lancashire outfit have two more friendlies to get through against Fleetwood Town and Stockport County before their trip to Bristol City on the opening day of the new Championship season on Saturday 5th August.

Preston were fortunate to beat Aberdeen last time out according to their opposition’s manager. He told the Dons’ club website: “You’re never pleased when your lose football matches but I am pleased with how we looked and how we performed. I think the score flattered Preston a bit. I think on other day with the chances we created we could have scored a few goals.

“I was pleased with our speed and sharpness against a really good side. We missed a few things on the tactical side because we’re still a work in progress on that, but I was pleased with how we looked physically.

“It was brilliant to have Bojan Miovski back on the pitch after his injury, I thought Ester Sokler was really good as well, Duk still needs to get up to speed a little bit, but I thought we looked stronger and stronger as the game went on.

“When you look at middle to front today, I think we’re getting there, I think we’re exciting. We probably had four or five of the best chances in the game, unfortunately we didn’t take them, but we looked a lot sharper and quicker today, so we’re moving forward.”

