Preston North End boss hints at another Layton Stewart-type addition

Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe is satisfied with the transfer business his side have done so far this summer. He has also hinted that the club could look to bring in another development-type addition, similarly to Layton Stewart, in the near future as the club looks to further bolster their options.

The Lilywhites have brought in five new faces in this window. Calvin Ramsay, Mads Frøkjær-Jensen, Will Keane, Duane Holmes and Stewart have all come through the entrance door at Deepdale.

Preston have also cut ties with the likes of Josh Onomah, Matthew Olosunde and Daniel Johnson since the end of last term. The latter has recently joined fellow Championship side Stoke City on a free transfer.

Speaking after the pre-season friendly win over Aberdeen over the weekend, Lowe had this to say on his new additions: “Duane Holmes has come on and he was fantastic for 30 minutes, he put himself around. Calvin Ramsay as well, the new lads are going to get a chance to shine.

“Layton [Stewart] has come in as a development-type player. We’ve obviously taken him from Liverpool where he’s been there since the age of seven. He’s a goalscorer. He’s disappointed he didn’t score a good chance. He can put them away no problem. But he’s only been with us a couple of days, so thankfully I managed to get 20 minutes into him. He’s one for the future, definitely.

“We’ve got to build him up but, ultimately, when you see a goalscorer of his calibre you’ve got to act quick. He’ll learn of the likes of Will [Keane], Ched [Evans] and Emil [Riis]. Hopefully we can bring another one [development player] in and he can learn from Ben Woodburn as a false nine.

“I think it’s important we have our own strikers as well. Hopefully that will give us something for the future. Hopefully that’s what Layton can bring.”