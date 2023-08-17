Championship news: Leicester City and Swansea City pair targeted, Watford cut ties with striker
Latest transfer news and rumours from around the Championship as Preston North End prepare for their next game
Preston North End have made a decent start to the new season. They have picked up four points from their first two league outings.
The Lilywhites return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...
New face at Norwich City
Norwich City have signed goalkeeper George Long from fellow second tier club Millwall. The former Sheffield United and Hull City stopper has been allowed to leave the Lions for a new challenge at Carrow Road. David Wagner has moved to sign him following Tim Krul’s departure to Premier League new boys Luton Town.
Watford man leaves
Watford have cut ties with Ignacio Pussetto following his loan spells away from Vicarage Road at Udinese and Sampdoria. The attacker has seen his contract with the Hornets terminated by mutual consent. He moved to England back in 2020 but hasn’t been able to make an impact over the last three years.
Leicester City midfielder eyed
Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as per Kicker (via Fussball Transfers). The Bundesliga giants have already brought in striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in this transfer window. They may now turn their attention to the Foxes’ star as they look to further bolster their ranks under Thomas Tuchel.
Swansea City striker wanted
Swansea City could face a battle to keep hold of striker Joel Piroe between now and the end of the transfer window with Sheffield United lurking. According to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon, the Blades could turn to the Dutchman if they are unable to sign former Preston loan ace Cameron Archer. The 24-year-old joined the Swans back in 2021 from PSV.