Preston North End have made a decent start to the new season. They have picked up four points from their first two league outings.

The Lilywhites return to the action this weekend with an away trip to Sheffield Wednesday. In the meantime, here is a look at some of the latest transfer news from around the Championship...

New face at Norwich City

Norwich City have signed goalkeeper George Long from fellow second tier club Millwall. The former Sheffield United and Hull City stopper has been allowed to leave the Lions for a new challenge at Carrow Road. David Wagner has moved to sign him following Tim Krul’s departure to Premier League new boys Luton Town.

Watford man leaves

Watford have cut ties with Ignacio Pussetto following his loan spells away from Vicarage Road at Udinese and Sampdoria. The attacker has seen his contract with the Hornets terminated by mutual consent. He moved to England back in 2020 but hasn’t been able to make an impact over the last three years.

Leicester City midfielder eyed

Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi is being linked with a move to Bayern Munich, as per Kicker (via Fussball Transfers). The Bundesliga giants have already brought in striker Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur in this transfer window. They may now turn their attention to the Foxes’ star as they look to further bolster their ranks under Thomas Tuchel.

Swansea City striker wanted