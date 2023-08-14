Preston North End’s Brad Potts is hoping to see Tom Cannon return to Deepdale from Everton. The Lilywhites are keen to bring back the striker but face competition from other Championship clubs.

Ryan Lowe’s side won 2-1 at home to Sunderland over the weekend in their first home league game. New signings Will Keane and Mads Frokjaer-Jensen were on the scoresheet for the hosts, whilst Jack Clarke scored a penalty for the Black Cats.

Preston have made a solid start to the new campaign with a draw and a win. They have until the end of the transfer window on 1st September to bring in more players.

Potts has said he has been keeping in touch with Cannon recently and is eager to see his former teammate return for a second spell from the Toffees: “We could do with TC back couldn’t we! We’ll see won’t we.

“I’ve been keeping in touch with him a little bit here and there so hopefully we’ll get him in but we’ll just see.

“Mads has been brilliant, Keano’s got two in two and fair play to the likes of (Kian) Besty who have come in done well because he’s only 17.”

Northumberland-born Potts is a Newcastle United supporter and was pleased to beat their rivals Sunderland: “I wasn’t happy after the last game of last season! I was desperate to get one up on them there so I’m delighted with that so I need them to win now, Newcastle.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game. They’ve got a lot of good, nippy players and they showed it on the last day of last season so we knew it was going to be hard. I felt like we did a good job and after last week’s point it’s a great win.

“Credit to all the fans who came today. It was just about a packed out Deepdale so we want to send them home happy and make them want to come back. Starting with a home win is a great start.”

He has made the right wing-back role his own over the past 12 months or so and has said he is perfectly comfortable operating there: “I don’t want people to forget that I can play in the middle. Probably one of the main things is confidence and believing in myself.

“It’s like any player really, if they’re playing with confidence then they’ll be playing to their full potential. I’ve been enjoying it and I’m just trying to do as well as I can for the team because that is the most important thing.”