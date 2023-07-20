Preston North End new boys could feature against Aberdeen on Saturday

Preston North End could give minutes to new signings Duane Holmes and Calvin Ramsay this weekend. The pair are yet to feature for the Lilywhites since their moves this summer.

Ryan Lowe was able to play fellow recent recruits Mads Frøkjær-Jensen and Will Keane in their clash against fellow Championship side Ipswich Town on Wednesday night. They were beaten 2-1 by the Tractor Boys at Deepdale.

Preston are back in action on Saturday against Scottish Premiership side Aberdeen. They then have games against Fleetwood Town and Stockport County before their first game of the 2023/24 campaign away at Bristol City on Saturday 5th August.

It is hoped that midfielder Ben Whiteman will be fit for the trip to Ashton Gate. Meanwhile, defender Andrew Hughes is back in full training now as he recovers from injury.

Lowe has told the club website: “They’re on their way. It’s a bit disappointing because we’d like them now when they can have games, hence why we might change the week a little bit next week.

“We’ll see what that looks like because it’ll be important to get some tactics into them before the following week, where we can have a bit more also.

“I’d have liked them to have been with us a little bit earlier and get a bit more fit, but as long as we’ve got them fit and available for Bristol City I’ll be happy.”