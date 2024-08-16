Southampton are in talks to sign Aston Villa striker Cameron Archer on a permanent deal. (Image: Getty Images) | Getty Images

Former Preston North End striker Cameron Archer could be set for a second transfer move of the summer after an approach was made to sign him.

According to The Athletic, talks are underway between Aston Villa and Southampton, as the Saints pursue a move for the forward. No agreement has been made yet but the situation is said to be advancing as the newly promoted Premier League club try to bolster their front line on the eve of the new season.

Should Archer agree a move to the Vitality Stadium it would be his second move of the summer, having only just returned to Villa from Sheffield United. The Blades signed Archer on a four-year deal in a transfer reported to be around £18m, but following their relegation, there was a clause that meant he would return to Villa Park. The striker scored four goals in 21 Premier League starts for United.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 11-time England under 21 international had been subject of interest from Union Berlin and Getafe according to Fabrizio Romano, but now the former PNE loanee could remain in England. England’s EURO 2024 semi-final goal scorer Ollie Watkins is their first-choice striker whilst they also have Jhon Duran to consider.

Archer was subject of interest from AFC Bournemouth, but turned their attention to other targets according to our friends at BirminghamWorld. The Cherries have agreed a £40.25m deal for Evanlison according to Fabrizio Romano, and he seems to be the striker that will replace Dominic Solanke who headed to Tottenham Hotspur for £65m.

Archer was a popular figure at Deepdale during a loan spell in the 2021/22. He arrived on loan from Villa for the second half of the campaign and hit seven goals in 20 games. His form during his loan spell saw him earn a place in their pre-season squad, and he signed a five-year deal.

Despite penning a new deal, he was shipped out on loan six months later, joining Middlesbrough, and he had bettered his goal scoring record at North End, getting 11 goals in 22 games for the Boro. He would return to the Midlands club the following summer, but he would be sold to Sheffield United, where he would get more playing opportunities.