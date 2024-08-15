Interim PNE boss Mike Marsh | CameraSport - Dave Howarth

New Preston North End winger Jeppe Okkels could feature against Swansea City on Saturday, but interim boss Mike Marsh admits the Dane is fatigued.

The Lilywhites confirmed Okkels as their fourth signing of the summer on Tuesday - one day after Ryan Lowe’s exit as manager. It’s a unique situation for any new recruit, but the deal for the 25-year-old went through as hoped. Former Utrecht man Okkels has trained with the squad this week. He is fit and available, but Marsh has slight reservations on his overall sharpness - given recent events.

“He’s trained the last two days and yeah, he’s in contention,” said Marsh. “I think he is shattered. He has had a very busy five days and hasn’t done a lot of training. He’s done a lot of travelling, come in and trained yesterday and today. I think he is suffering a little bit. Layton (Stewart) is training. We’ve got a fully fit squad apart from Ali, who won’t be on the grass until Monday.”

Marsh, along with Peter Murphy and Ched Evans, has been given the responsibility of taking the team for two games. One of those was Tuesday night’s cup win over Sunderland, and it’s now a long away trip to one of his former clubs. Marsh has already suggested he could go with a back four from the start, after being impressed by it in midweek.

PNE released a statement on their manager situation on Wednesday; Marsh is not looking beyond Saturday and expects to speak to director Peter Ridsdale after the match. The interim boss’ recent post-match comments did spark a backlash on social media - with fans feeling that they were being blamed for Lowe’s exit, one game into the season. The 55-year-old says that was not his intention.

“No, not at all,” said Marsh. “I am not blaming the fans for anything. They come out, spend their money and can say what they like. What I am saying is that when the fans turn against you and it’s a bit toxic inside the stadium, it’s difficult for the players to perform their best when there is that atmosphere. It was a little bit unhealthy. They took a dislike to Ryan, for whatever reason. But, when the fans are behind you and supporting you, it allows you to play with a little less anxiety and it’s better all round.”

Marsh’s two-and-a-half years at Deepdale have been away from the limelight until now - a key presence on the training pitch. He has expressed his desire to be a number one though and wants to make Ridsdale’s decision as hard as he can, in the games he gets as interim manager. Marsh has enjoyed his time at North End so far, and says the team must believe they can match anyone in the league.

“I will always come back to a word I think we should use,” said Marsh. “We just want to be competitive. So, whatever game we play and wherever we finish, I’d like to think we’ll come out of every game having been competitive - and given ourselves a chance to win. If we don’t and just fall short, at least we have done our best. People think (the Championship) is weaker this year; I actually think it’s stronger.

“You are learning all the time. I have had a great time here. It’s a football club I am really fond of. As a player I always came here and found it a little bit tough. When I was living in Swansea, I always thought Preston could suit me because it’s around the corner. Lo and behold, I was lucky enough to get the call from Ryan to come and help him out.”