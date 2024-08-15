PNE are looking for a new manager | Getty Images/Camera Sport

A look at five routes Preston North End could go down as they look to appoint a new manager

The proven

Experience at the level and some form of positive track record in the Championship will always appeal, but with 45 league games to play it’ll be intriguing to see just how much Preston North End prioritise that. PNE director Peter Ridsdale has advised the owners to go and get the best, not cheapest. The Lilywhites, therefore, should be in a position to target managers currently in work. Of course, the issue there is that the season has already started - and lots of work will have been put in over pre-season and the transfer market. Preston, you’d like to think, would appeal to any manager currently in League One and League Two - but luring a current Championship boss away from their club would not be easy.

As for those out of work, Gary Rowett is one name to emerge - along with Paul Heckingbottom. Rowett has always appeared to suit PNE as a football club, and he knows how to get results at this level. But, with the style of play and lack of entertainment under Lowe a gripe amongst the supporters, there would be concerns around Rowett. That said, if there is a clear plan for fans to see and buy into, and results come along, there would likely be few complaints. Heckingbottom has a League One and Championship promotion on his CV. Despite him being a well-known name, experienced at the level and having the safe-pair-of-hands vibe, it’s difficult to know what to think. The 47-year-old doesn’t grab you as the stand-out candidate. That is not to say he couldn’t do a good job.

The punt

There are a few routes that would come under this bracket, but essentially someone untested at the level. It’s always a gamble, but several young coaches have made a name for themselves in the EFL over recent years - Kieran McKenna the obvious name which springs to mind. As a result of the ex-Manchester United man’s success at Ipswich Town, it would be no surprise to see clubs - PNE included - try find the next up and coming gem. Michael Carrick, John Mousinho, Des Buckingham, Rob Edwards and Liam Manning are all at Championship level this season - while Liam Rosenior impressed a lot of people at Hull City.

In League One, Birmingham City appointed Chris Davies this summer - while Michael Skubala and Ruben Selles are in the early stages of their careers and doing some good work. The bookies’ favourite at the time of writing (15/08) remains Crawley Town’s Scott Lindsey - who would also be a punt. The 52-year-old took the club up last season and has earned plaudits for his attacking football. Could he replicate that in the Championship? Who knows? Former Manchester City EDS coach, Brian Barry-Murphy, is also said to be a candidate.

The overseas

The Lilywhites have never done it before, but Ridsdale insists PNE are open to the idea. Given the quality of coaches who’ve come over, it would seem foolish and negligent to close yourself off as a football club. The last 15 years in the Premier League have been dominated by non-English managers. Granted, it doesn’t always come off and many have failed, but that is no different to domestic coaches. With the data and resources available nowadays, PNE can look into every detail they need to.

Danny Rohl has been a revelation at Sheffield Wednesday, while Marti Cifuentes did a wonderful job to keep QPR up last season - and Carlos Corberan has proven to be a top operator. North End are recruiting European players more than they ever have done; could now be the time to look beyond the United Kingdom for a manager? It would certainly be something new and exciting, but ideally they would have a full pre-season to settle and implement their ideas.

The return

It’s been reported that Alex Neil would be interested in a conversation about returning to Deepdale. Of course, not all supporters would be in favour - like with any appointment, really. The Scotsman was let go by Stoke City in December, after 16 months in charge. The big question is whether PNE and Peter Ridsdale would go back - it would certainly put some pressure on the latter. Neil was just the latest who could not crack the Stoke City code, after 18 players were signed in the summer of 2023.

But, he has a Championship and League One promotion to his name - and there was a genuine belief around Deepdale for three of his four seasons. One thing with the Scotsman is that he will never have that squad again which, in his own words, was perfect for him - his favourite ever. Neil struggled when that group was pulled apart and his exit swiftly followed, during the full Covid season. Plenty of time has passed now, and the fire to succeed again will be there after Stoke. He’s still only 43, too.

There would be big reservations about going back, among sections of the fan base - understandably so, as that will always be there. The squad is very different to the one Neil thrived with, but one of the Scot’s strengths was getting the most out of whatever he had at his disposal. Neil improved players and his team tended to be two things fans want to see: fearless and aggressive. A sharp tactician - if PNE did lose he would explain why, in detail. You would just hate to see it not work and his reputation damaged, after that first, largely positive, stint as boss.

The romantic (or pipe dream?)

If you’re Kris Boyd, stop reading now. The Rangers legend may well be right that there is ‘absolutely no chance’ of David Moyes coming back to PNE, but a football club and fan base can be allowed to dream. Moyes is adored by the Deepdale faithful, as a former North End player and manager. It’s been more than 20 years and you’d be hugely surprised if the Scotsman had any interest in the role - unless it was something he always wanted to do. The 61-year-old has managed elite players, at the highest level, for a long, long time now. It’s reasonable, therefore, to ponder whether Moyes would actually suit coming back to work at the level. The Preston faithful would get behind him like you wouldn’t believe, but the reality of it happening - surely - is highly unlikely. He is still second favourite with the bookies, though.

The promotion

Mike Marsh is highly regarded by the players and rated as a coach, but you’d be surprised to see North End go down this route again. Preston gave the job to Frankie McAvoy in the summer of 2021 and it didn’t work out. It wasn’t the clean break PNE needed. The Scotsman’s eight-game caretaker spell saw 17 points collected from the last eight games of 2020/21. But, he lasted 21 matches the following year and left Preston in 18th spot. Marsh wants to be considered for the position and make Ridsdale’s decision as hard as possible. He may well have a future as a number one, but it’s just very hard to see that being at Deepdale.