Mads Frokjaer in action

PNE's first away game of the Championship season awaits

Preston North End interim boss Mike Marsh has his second team to pick on Saturday - this time against one of his former clubs.

The ex-Swansea City coach heads back to the south coast of Wales this weekend, with PNE looking to build on their midweek cup win over Sunderland - and register the first points of their 2024/25 league campaign. Manager Ryan Lowe’s shock exit was confirmed on Monday and Marsh has been handed responsibility - alongside Peter Murphy and Ched Evans - until further notice.

Ali McCann is said to be the only injury absentee, with Layton Stewart back in training. New signing Jeppe Okkels has trained the last two days, after his arrival from FC Utrecht this week. However, the 25-year-old is fatigued according to Marsh - and therefore a start seems unlikely. PNE’s interim manager, though, has suggested he could switch to a back four against the Swans.

Marsh felt North End were much improved in that shape, versus Sunderland. It would, though, be interesting to see who operates out wide - should PNE come away from the wing-back system, from the start. Freddie Woodman, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman and Brad Potts look set to retain their places.

Elsewhere, there is competition for places and decisions for Marsh to make. Ryan Ledson and Mads Frokjaer both scored on Tuesday night, with the former earning praise for his performance and efforts in training. Jordan Storey and Jack Whatmough are battling it out for a start at right centre-back; it would be a surprise if Stefan Thordarson did not earn a start after impressing on the opening night.

Predicted PNE XI vs Swansea City: Freddie Woodman; Kaine Kesler-Hayden, Jack Whatmough, Liam Lindsay, Andrew Hughes, Ben Whiteman, Stefan Thordarson, Brad Potts, Mads Frokjaer, Robbie Brady, Emil Riis.