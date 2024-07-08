After toiling against a very organised and in-form Switzerland side for over 70 minutes of football in Dusseldorf, things looked extremely dicey indeed for Gareth Southgate’s side when Breel Embolo put Murat Yakin’s side 1-0 up with a tap-in 15 minutes from time.
But, following the trio of attacking substitutions which England fans had been calling out for, England came back into the bout, with Bukayo Saka curling a long-range shot from the right wing past Yann Sommer into the Swiss goal to equalise.
Despite England once again retreating back into their shells during extra time, they held off some late Swiss pressure to make it to penalties, with Cole Palmer, Jude Bellingham, Saka, Ivan Toney, and Trent Alexander-Arnold all burying their spot-kicks to send England through to the semi-finals.
A date with the Dutch now awaits on Wednesday. Here are our best pictures from the Preston fanzone for Saturday’s game.
