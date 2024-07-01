39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jul 2024, 14:13 BST
Updated 1st Jul 2024, 14:16 BST

Take a trip down memory lane... way down memory lane.

Given the fact that anyone born in 1949 would now be 75 years of age, it’s safe to say that these retro archive pictures reflect a Preston which very few people will have tangible memories of.

See if you can spot any semi-familiar sights or parts of the city which you recognise today...

1. Preston Town Centre, Aerial Image c.1949

2. Workmen cleaning leaves from Avenham Park paths, in Preston, in October 1949

3. Ye Olde Blue Belle Public House, Church St. Preston 1949 One of the oldest inns in Preston, (and still serving) Also a favourite resort of the hostlers and stablemen of the Derby family, whose stables were behind the photographer on the north side of Church Street

4. Do you recognise the location in the above image? It shows the junction of Strand Road and Watery Lane in 1949, viewed from the top of Siemens Electric Lamp Works (Oystons Mill). Picture courtesy of Preston Digital Archive. Please send your nostalgic memories and photos to [email protected]

