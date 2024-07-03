So what better way to take a trip down the nostalgic path that is memory lane than by flicking though our best archive pictures of Preston high schools back in the ‘90s, including the likes of Our Lady’s High School, Tulketh High School and Longridge High School, amongst others…
With that in mind, take a look at some of our best archive retro pics of Preston high schools back in the 1990s...
Still fancy a bit more retro? Check out some of your other recent pieces...
