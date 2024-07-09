I remember the millennium celebrations! 28 incredible retro pics of Preston life back in 1999 and 2000

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2024, 13:50 BST

It’s incredible to think that the dawn of the new Millennium was almost a quarter of a century in the past now...

Plenty of us will remember the celebrations as the year on the calendar ticked over from beginning with a 19 to a 20 as if it was just yesterday, but as is always the case, time marches on. With that in mind, here we’ve put together a collection of our best archive pictures of Preston life back in 1999 and 2000.

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. Singing in the rain was performed by Brookfield County Primary School during Preston Schools Music Festival

2. A major junior soccer tournament took place in South Ribble following last year's mini world cup in the borough. Bamber Bridge Leisure Centre, near Preston was the venue for the six-a-side junior football competition for players in categories under 11s and under 13s

3. Triplets (from left) Josh, Jacob and Luke Tapper getting used to the Preston weather while on holiday from Saudi Arabia

4. Atletico could find themselves facing Real in a Stateside soccer final with a distinct Preston flavour. For the teams in question aren't, in fact, the giants of Madrid, but two teams from Preston College who are heading to Phoenix, Arizona, for the annual President's Day Tournament, which they have dominated over the last few years. The two squads - Real Preston and Atletico Preston - are pictured

