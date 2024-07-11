I miss it... 32 long-lost retro pictures showing how South Ribble has changed over the decades

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Jul 2024, 13:06 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2024, 08:43 BST

Walton-le-Dale has changed plenty over the years.

This is Walton-le-Dale as you’ve either never seen it or as you’ve not seen it for a good while! Here are some of our best archive pics from down the decades...

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

1. RETRO: Old Preston garages, dealerships and filling staions from the 80s and 90s Fred Coupe, Chorley Road, Walton le Dale

National World

Photo Sales

2. Veronica, 22, Natasha 21 and Anna Avlasova, 21 in 2009 during their visit to Delia and Tony Cowell in Walton-le-Dale through Medicine and Chernobyl

National World

Photo Sales

3. The 150th anniversary Mass in 2005 at Our Lady and St Patricks Church, in Walton-le-Dale

National World

Photo Sales

4. Anna Avlasova, aged 8 in 1996 when she arrived to stay with Delia and Tony Cowell in Walton-le-Dale through Medicine and Chernobyl

National World

Photo Sales
