This is Walton-le-Dale as you’ve either never seen it or as you’ve not seen it for a good while! Here are some of our best archive pics from down the decades...
See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...
Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...
Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild
I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s
39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949
25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham
I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.