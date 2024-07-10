I can't believe Bing Crosby's been to Preston... 41 exclusive retro archive pics of the city in 1977 and 1978

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 10th Jul 2024, 12:18 BST
Ah, to be back in the 1970s...

Take a trip down memory lane to those heady days by exploring our collection of the very best archive pics from 1977 and 1978. There’ll be plenty of familiar sights and some properly throwback images.

Also, as if Bing Crosby’s been to Preston Railway Station!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

