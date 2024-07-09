43 spectacular retro pics of Preston's Flag Market, Fishergate & Avenham Park through history

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall
Published 9th Jul 2024, 14:16 BST

Preston has some incredible local landmarks.

From Fishergate to Avenham Park and the Flag Market, the city is full of famous local landmarks which are as well-known as they are beloved by locals. With that in mind, take a look at some of our best retro archive pictures of the city’s standout places from down the decades...

Don’t miss our fun, free LEP newsletter!

See if you recognise any familiar sights or faces...

For the latest Preston & Lancashire headlines in your inbox, sign up for the LEP newsletter.

Still fancy some more retro nostalgia? Be sure not to miss some of our recent popular picture galleries...

87 throwback retro pics of Preston and South Ribble schools in the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s

Take me back! 21 amazing retro pics of 2000s Preston girls' nights out, from Toyko Jo's & Revs to The Guild

I'd give anything to go back... 46 long-lost pics of Preston life and people back in the early 1980s

39 never before seen historic archive pictures of retro Preston life, people, and sights back in 1949

25 hilarious retro pics of 1990s Preston high schools, from Tulketh & Broughton to Fulwood & Penwortham

I'd love to go back: 48 exclusive archive pictures to whisk you back in time to Preston in the mid 1970s

1. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

National World

Photo Sales

2. The Lancashire Evening Post took to the airwaves as a team from BBC Radio Lancashire set up their equipment for a day of interviews and reports from their Fishergate, Preston headquarters

National World

Photo Sales

3. Victory Celebrations, Avenham Park, Preston 1946

National World

Photo Sales

4. Retro Leyland Morris Dancers at Fishergate Centre August 1988

National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 11
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonSchoolsNostalgiaSouth RibbleLancashirePeopleMind

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.