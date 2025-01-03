It was by far the most read story of the month both in Preston and Blackpool. A dreadful accident at North Pier and protests across Lancashire following tragic events in Southport were also among the most read.
1. Big bucks...
The North West's 19 richest people for 2024 were revealed - and how they built their fortunes
2. Taking to the skies
The Blackpool Air Show two day event was a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country's most talented pilots.
3. Sad times...
Charlotte Dawson broke her silence on heartache after her fiancé sent an explicit image to another woman. She was left humiliated after discovering that her fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent a secret text to another woman
4. Trap door fall
Central Pier was evacuated and closed after a woman fell through a ‘trap door’ in the boards to the beach below.
Visitors to Central Pier were evacuated as emergency services tried to help the woman. The Terrace bar remained open and music could be heard from the Promenade.
