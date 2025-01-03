I attended day two of Blackpool Air Show and was astounded at the size of the crowd - August's most read

The North West’s rich list was revealed in August and you couldn’t get enough of it.

It was by far the most read story of the month both in Preston and Blackpool. A dreadful accident at North Pier and protests across Lancashire following tragic events in Southport were also among the most read.

ICYMI: The North West's 19 richest people for 2024 - and how they built their fortunes

Thrillseekers wanted: Blackpool Pleasure Beach offers free entry for 'queue testers'

Lancashire man becomes millionaire overnight after massive EuroMillions Lottery win

Lancashire seaside town named house price hotspot as property prices soar according to national estate agent

31 startling pictures as protesters descend on Preston's Flag Market after Southport murders

Hopes raised for reopening of popular Lancashire Italian restaurant with links to Oliver Cromwell

Live updates as M6 closed in both directions after lorry overturns between Leyland and Standish

I attended day two of Blackpool Air Show and was astounded at the size of the crowd

The North West's 19 richest people for 2024 were revealed - and how they built their fortunes

1. Big bucks...

The North West's 19 richest people for 2024 were revealed - and how they built their fortunes

The Blackpool Air Show two day event was a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country’s most talented pilots.

2. Taking to the skies

The Blackpool Air Show two day event was a full line-up of amazing flying machines and some of the country's most talented pilots.

Charlotte Dawson broke her silence on heartache after her fiancé sent an explicit image to another woman. She was left humiliated after discovering that her fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent a secret text to another woman

3. Sad times...

Charlotte Dawson broke her silence on heartache after her fiancé sent an explicit image to another woman. She was left humiliated after discovering that her fiancé Matt Sarsfield sent a secret text to another woman

Central Pier was evacuated and closed after a woman fell through a ‘trap door’ in the boards to the beach below. Visitors to Central Pier were evacuated as emergency services tried to help the woman. The Terrace bar remained open and music could be heard from the Promenade.

4. Trap door fall

Central Pier was evacuated and closed after a woman fell through a 'trap door' in the boards to the beach below. Visitors to Central Pier were evacuated as emergency services tried to help the woman. The Terrace bar remained open and music could be heard from the Promenade.

