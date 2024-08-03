Lancashire saw three separate protests in Preston, Blackurn and Blackpool.

There was a huge presence of Lancashire Police in an attempt to stop any riots like those seen in Southport, Hartlepool and Sunderland in recent days.

As you can see in the fantastic photographs captured by the Lancashire Post’s very own photographer Neil Cross there were arrests amongst those peacefully protesting.

A spokesman from Lancashire Police said prior to the protest this afternoon: “We have this afternoon issued a Section 34 dispersal order for areas of Preston city centre.

“We don’t take decisions like this lightly; however, it has been necessary to do so because of ongoing anti-social behaviour.

“The order has been put in place to prevent disorder and allow other members of the community to enjoy the city centre without any issue and runs until 10pm.

“The areas covered by the order are shown in the map and incorporate: Friargate, across Ringway and up Lune Street to Fishergate at Sainsbury’s local, Fishergate and Church Street to the Junction at Ringway, Ringway up ring way to the Junction of the crown court, a continuation of Ringway to Lawson Street including Walker Street back to Adelphi end of Friargate.”

