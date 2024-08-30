Live

Live updates as M6 closed in both directions after lorry overturns between Leyland and Standish

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 30th Aug 2024, 15:23 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 20:21 BST
Long delays were building after a serious crash closed the M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish.

The collision occurred between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene.

The M6 was closed in both directions following a crashThe M6 was closed in both directions following a crash
The M6 was closed in both directions following a crash | National Highways/AA

An air ambulance also responded to the incident.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Delays of at least 50 minutes above normal travel time.”

Delays were also building on the M55 eastbound and M61 northbound as motorists attempted to join the M6.

Diversions were subsequently put in place as delays grew.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

Crash closes M6 in both directions between Leyland and Standish

Key Events

  • Collision occurs between junctions 27 and 28 at around 2pm
  • M6 closed in both directions while emergency services attend
  • Delays of more than one and a half hours reported as diversions put in place
  • Police confirm seven people injured in crash
  • M6 expected to remain closed for several hours
Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 15:39 BST

Outside lane remains closed between junctions 27 and 28 after yesterday's crash

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 15:37 BST

'Police incident' cleared near Lancaster

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 15:26 BST

Traffic map of the area

AA
Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 15:25 BST

Delays of 60 minutes reported after 'police incident' closes M6 near Lancaster

Traffic was held between junctions 34 and 33 at approximately 2.30pm on Saturday.

National Highways said this was due to a “police led incident”

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We are currently dealing with a concern for welfare at junction 33 of the M6.

“At the moment both the northbound and southbound carriageways are shut.

“We are looking to clear the backlog of vehicles as soon as we can. Thank you for your patience.”

A “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near LancasterA “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster
A “police incident” closed the M6 in both directions near Lancaster | National Highways

You can read the full story by clicking HERE.

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 11:58 BST

Outside lane remains closed both ways

A spokesman for National Highways said: “The outside lane is closed both ways for ongoing emergency barrier repairs following an incident yesterday where a lorry crossed over from the southbound to the northbound and overturned.”

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 10:33 BSTUpdated 15:25 BST

Roundup of what happened

A HGV, car and campervan were involved in a collision between junctions 27 (Shevington) and 28 (Leyland) at around 2pm on Friday.

The M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven peopleThe M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven people
The M6 was closed for around 12 hours following a crash which injured seven people | Peter McKenna

The motorway was subsequently closed in both directions while emergency services worked at the scene and an air ambulance landed.

Police later confirmed that seven people were injured in the crash, but their injuries were not thought to be life threatening.

The lorry shed its load as a result of the collision, leaving beer cans and pallets strewn across the motorway.

The central barrier also suffered “substantial damage” which needed to be repaired, National Highways said.

Read the full story by clicking HERE.

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 09:45 BSTUpdated 09:47 BST

Police say repairs are 'likely to go into this evening'

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 09:38 BST

Latest traffic map of the area

AA

Traffic looks to be coping well despite the lane closures.

Sat, 31 Aug, 2024, 09:36 BSTUpdated 09:41 BST

Lane 3 remains closed in both directions on the M6

Lanes 3 remains closed in both directions on the M6 between junctions 27 and J28 for emergency barrier repairs.

A spokesman for National Highways said: “It is expected that the emergency works will continue through the morning.”

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:19 BSTUpdated 20:25 BST

Latest traffic map of the area

AA

The map shows traffic has returned to normal on the M55, but congestion remains on the M61.

Congestion has also eased on the southbound carriageway, but motorists are still facing delays.

Traffic remains on the northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 26.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 20:11 BSTUpdated 20:19 BST

M6 remains closed in both directions while 'emergency repairs' take place

The M6 remains closed in both directions between junctions 27 and 28 following a serious collision.

“Emergency repairs are currently taking place,” a spokesman for National Highways said.

Diversions remain in place.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 18:03 BSTUpdated 18:07 BST

M6 remains closed in both directions

The M6 remains closed in both directions.

Congestion is backing up to junction 26 (Orrell) northbound, and up to Garstang on the southbound side.

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:52 BSTUpdated 18:02 BST

Crash on Blackburn Old Road

Blackburn Old Road has been closed in both directions between the Boars Head and Hoghton Tower following a crash.

AA
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:46 BSTUpdated 17:46 BST

More pictures from the scene

Peter McKenna
Peter McKenna

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:17 BSTUpdated 17:38 BST

Beer cans scattered across M6 after crash

A picture taken at the scene by Ben Smith shows beer cars strewn across the M6 following the crash.

Beer cans strewn across the M6 following a crashBeer cans strewn across the M6 following a crash
Beer cans strewn across the M6 following a crash | Ben Smith
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:12 BST

Traffic map of the area

AA
Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 17:08 BSTUpdated 17:11 BST

Southbound carriageway in the process of being reopened

National Highways said the southbound carriageway is now in the process of being reopened, but the northbound carriageway is expected to remain closed for several hours.

“All emergency services continue to work at the scene with trapped traffic northbound being released,” a spokesman added.

“Reopening the motorway is a priority but will take time due to the recovery of the lorry and its load and a subsequent fuel spill.

“Substantial damage has also been caused to the central barrier.”

Fri, 30 Aug, 2024, 16:57 BST

Collision involved HGV, campervan and car

In a statement, police confirmed the crash involved a HGV, a campervan and a car.

The motorway is set to be closed in both directions for a “considerable amount of time” due to the lorry shedding its load and damage to the central reservation.

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “We will update you when we can.”

Anyone with information or dashcam footage should call 101, quoting log number 751 of August 30.

