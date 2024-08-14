Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hopes have been raised that a popular Italian restaurant devastated by fire might soon be reopening.

Bosses at the San Marco Group, which owns Pinocchio’s in Chorley Road, Walton-le-Dale, have this month submitted plans to build a first floor rear extension to form a plant room.

The historic restaurant - with links to Oliver Cromwell - closed in September 2022 due to an electrical fire in its plant room, and has its doors shut ever since.

Now plans submitted to South Ribble Borough Council, look to be moving matters on. The proposals are amendments to plans passed last year, and are needed “to accommodate structural deficiencies in the existing gable wall and to accommodate existing plant ductwork at first floor level.”

34 Chorley Road, Walton-Le-Dale, Preston PR5 4JA

The Post has reached out to the group for more information, but has not heard back. The latest public update was issued on December 29 on the restaurant’s Facebook page, which said planning consent had been given for necessary works. It added: “Although slightly later than we would have liked due to technical issues…we have started work and will be welcoming you back through our doors in mid 2024! We can’t wait to see you all again soon.”

Pinocchio's is one of five venues operated by the family business. Others are the Italian Orchard at Broughton, San Marco at Much Hoole, Angelo's and Stratos in Avenham Street, Preston. Before it’s closure, Pinocchio’s rated highly on Google Reviews at 4.5 out of 5, and scored 4 out of 5 on Tripadvisor.

The history of Pinocchio’s

Pinocchio’s was formerly known as The Unicorn Inn, a 17th century building used as the posting station by Parliamentary troops during the English Civil War.In 1648, when Oliver Cromwell won the battle of Preston, he took rest at the inn and wrote his despatches there.

It was later the meeting place of the Jacobites in the area. Thomas Cowpe, a Walton man who joined the Jacobites in 1715, was later hanged at Gallows Hill in Preston. His grave is in St Leonard's churchyard.