I attended day two of Blackpool Air Show and was astounded at the size of the crowd

Blackpool’s spectacular annual Air Show is one of the town's most popular events - and it’s not hard to see why.

Blackpool Air Show has been delighting visitors since 1909, with last year’s event attracting an estimated 350,000 people to the Promenade over the two days.

This year was no different, with crowds flocking to the sea front to catch a glimpse of an incredible array of flying machines.

A huge sea of people had already gathered on the Promenade and the resort's three piers as I headed down to Comedy Carpet at around 1.30pm.

It was a glorious 26C with beautiful clear skies, and it was difficult not to get excited about the amazing aerial display we were about to be treated to.

First up was the Lancaster Bomber which made a drastic appearance next to Blackpool Tower before manoeuvring above the ocean.

The Avro Lancaster is the most famous and successful RAF heavy bomber of World War Two, and hearing the sound of the engine roar was amazing.

It was also fascinating to see it flying so low over the sea - the Air Show really gives onlookers a great chance to see the aircraft in action up close.

As the display went on over our heads, the Promenade was bustling with thousands of people enjoying the various fairground games and food stalls.

Many families had also brought deck chairs and umbrellas to soak up the sun and enjoy the display with an ice cream in hand.

If you weren’t content just watching the planes, the RAF also brought a life-size replica of the Hawk jet for people to enjoy.

With its distinctive livery, the jet took pride of place in the Air Show Village, giving visitors a unique opportunity to climb into the cockpit and get a taste of what it is like to be a Red Arrows pilot.

The free event went on for three hours, showcasing aircraft such as the Fairey Swordfish, DHC-1 Chipmunk and the PBY-5A Catalina.

Ending Sunday’s show were the famous Red Arrows who performed a fresh display featuring new shapes and manoeuvres, reverting to their classic Diamond Nine formation in honour of their 60th anniversary.

It was a dazzling display.

If you ever get the chance to visit Blackpool Air Show, do it! It truly is a wonderful time.