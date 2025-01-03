I was eliminated from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel gameshow but my answer was correct- December's top stories
From unfair eliminations to retro rewinds, top schools and tragedy in storm Darragh, these were the mst read stories in Blackpool and Preston in December 2024.
Here are the links:
I was eliminated from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel gameshow on BBC1 even though my answer was correct
Kings of Leon join Lytham Festival 2025 lineup with Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Texas & Simple Minds
