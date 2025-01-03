I was eliminated from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel gameshow but my answer was correct- December's top stories

Claire Lark
By Claire Lark

Nostalgia and Property Writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 11:24 GMT
From unfair eliminations to retro rewinds, top schools and tragedy in storm Darragh, these were the mst read stories in Blackpool and Preston in December 2024.

Here are the links:

I was eliminated from Michael McIntyre's The Wheel gameshow on BBC1 even though my answer was correct

31 of the best retro Blackpool nightclubs remembered by readers through the decades

13 incredible pictures inside Blowing Sands, Blackpool's oldest historic cottage on the market

Blackpool's no1 luxury venue The Beach House set to close for a month - here's when and why

38 warm nostalgic pictures of Blackpool in the 1980s when it thrived on the beach and Golden Mile

Kings of Leon join Lytham Festival 2025 lineup with Alanis Morissette, Justin Timberlake, Texas & Simple Minds

Lancashire star named as the highest earning I'm a Celebrity finalist of all time

Investigation launched as man in his 40s dies after tree falls on his van during Storm Darragh

19 brilliant photos from lost nightclub Squires in Preston back to the 90s and 00s

Three Lancashire secondary schools named amongst best in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025

The 15 most famous people from Preston including Freddie Flintoff & Jordan North

