Three Lancashire secondary schools named amongst best in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025
The UK’s highest-achieving primary and secondary schools have today been revealed in the 32nd edition of The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide 2025.
What is the The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide?
Recognised as the definitive ranking of the UK’s top primary and secondary state and independent schools, this guide remains an essential resource for parents seeking the very best in education for their children.
Widely acknowledged as the most authoritative survey of the country’s top schools, the guide is available online now and available in print in a 28-page supplement on Sunday, December 8.
The guide includes a fully searchable national database of over 2,000 schools by name, local authority, town and postcode.
As well as an assessment of all academic results on a school-by-school basis, Parent Power enables parents to compare the performance of a given school with other schools in the same town, local authority or nationally.
Have any Lancashire schools featured?
This year, three Lancashire secondary schools have been listed in the top ten state secondary schools in the Northwest (inclusive of both grammar and comprehensive schools).
Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College in Blackburn ranked sixth regionally, and joint 59th nationally which is two places lower than last year.
Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School then came in seventh place regionally and its 82nd rank in the national league is a climb of three places from the 2024 guide.
The nearby Lancaster Royal Grammar School then came in 10th place regionally and 114th place nationally- the same position it held last year.
Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College also ranked first in the top ten list of comprehensive secondary schools in the Northwest and it was named the National Parent Power State Faith Secondary School of the Year.
Unforunately no primary schools in Lancashire featured in the top North west primary schools list.
Which other state schools featured in the top 10?
Top state secondary schools (grammar and comprehensive) in the Northwest:
|Regional rank
|School
|National rank
|Last year’s rank
|1
|Altrincham Grammar School for Girls
|8
|10
|2
|Loreto Grammar School, Altrincham
|23
|70
|3
|Altrincham Grammar School for Boys
|24
|21=
|4
|The Liverpool Blue Coat School
|37
|25
|5
|Sale Grammar School
|48
|50
|6
|Tauheedul Islam Girls’ High School and Sixth Form College, Blackburn
|59=
|57
|7
|Lancaster Girls’ Grammar School
|82
|85
|8
|St Ambrose College, Altrincham
|91
|137=
|9
|Urmston Grammar, Manchester
|102
|110
|10
|Lancaster Royal Grammar School
|114
|114
What has been said about the guide?
Helen Davies, Editor of Parent Power, said:“The educational landscape is challenging – teacher shortages, rising student mental health issues and special educational needs and the Vat rise – but there is also so much to celebrate from the hard work of passionate and committed teachers who are finding ever more innovative and impactful ways to boost their students and give them the very best start in life.
“As well as celebrating the academic excellence of the top schools it is fantastic to see how they are shaping their students to be ready for the 21st century.”