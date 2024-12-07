Lancashire star named as the highest earning I'm a Celebrity finalist of all time

As I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! ends tonight we took a look at all the past finalists of the show to figure out who earns the most and a Lancashire star came out on top.

A new study has analysed the net worths of all I'm a Celebrity finalists (1st, 2nd and 3rd place) across the past 23 series and ranked them based on their highest estimated net worth.

The data, collected by the online casino comparison service KingCasinoBonus.uk, was then used to compile a list of the top ten highest earning I’m a Celebrity stars of all time and a Lancashire celebrity is listed as number one.

Who topped the list?

The highest-earning I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! finalist ever is Blackburn born Carl Fogarty MBE, who won the 14th series of the show in 2014.

The former motorcycle racing champion, now 59, has an estimated net worth of £35,000,000 according to the figures.

Motorcycle racer Carl Fogarty from Blackburn is the highest earning I’m a Celebrity finalist.placeholder image
Who else featured in the top ten?

The I’m a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! Finalists With the Highest Net Worths:

RankI’m a Celeb starEstimated net worth
1Carl Fogarty£35,000,000
2Martina Navratilova £23,000,000
3=David Heye£20,000,000
3= Tony Bellew £20,000,000
4Josh Fashanu £17,000,000
5=Tony Blackburn£16,000,000
5=Peter Andre£16,000,000
5=Kian Egan £16,000,000
6Matt Willis£14,300,000
7Harry Redknapp£13,900,000
8Myleene Klass £12,000,000
8=George Takei£12,000,000
9Frankie Bridge £11,000,000
10 Gino D’Acampo £10,000,000

What has been said about the results?

A spokesperson for KingCasinoBonus.uk said: “Contestants on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! are typically chosen based on their celebrity status, media presence, and their popularity with the public. The long-running show benefits from a substantial production budget, which allows it to offer significant fees to well-known celebrities.

"Generally, celebrities with a higher net worth receive higher compensation for participating, but this isn't always the case. Lesser-known celebrities often experience a career resurgence due to the show's popularity. It gives viewers a chance to see their true personalities, allowing the public to form their own opinions, rather than relying on media portrayals."

