The 15 most famous people from Preston including Freddie Flintoff & Jordan North

The City of Preston can boast being the hometown of a whole host of stars from famous athletes like Freddie Flintoff or Phil Jones to TV stars like Ranvir Singh and Jordan North.
Whilst some of these well-known figures have made their relation to Preston clear, some you may not have known about.
So take a look bewlowat 15 of the most famous people from Preston based on their social media followers and Google trend rankings.
1. Freddie Flintoff
The cricket turned TV star was born in Preston, and attended Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School | AFP via Getty Images
2. Jordan North
The radio presenter lived in Preston as a teenager, attending Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston's College, then again in his 20s. | Getty Images for BFI
3. Phil Jones
The former footballer was born in Preston and attended Balshaw's CE High School in Leyland | Manchester United via Getty Imag
4. Wade Barrett (real name Stuart Bennet)
The actor and former wrestler was raised in Preston before moving to Wales | Getty Images
