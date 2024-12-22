The 15 most famous people from Preston including Freddie Flintoff & Jordan North

The City of Preston can boast being the hometown of a whole host of stars from famous athletes like Freddie Flintoff or Phil Jones to TV stars like Ranvir Singh and Jordan North.

Whilst some of these well-known figures have made their relation to Preston clear, some you may not have known about.

So take a look bewlowat 15 of the most famous people from Preston based on their social media followers and Google trend rankings.

1 . Freddie Flintoff The cricket turned TV star was born in Preston, and attended Greenlands Community Primary School and Ribbleton Hall High School

2 . Jordan North The radio presenter lived in Preston as a teenager, attending Penwortham Priory Academy and Preston's College, then again in his 20s.

3 . Phil Jones The former footballer was born in Preston and attended Balshaw's CE High School in Leyland