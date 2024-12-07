An investigation is underway after a man died when a tree fell onto his van during Storm Darragh.

The serious police incident involving a fallen tree and a van (deliberately blurred) on the A59 at Hutton near Preston | neil cross

Emergency services were called at around 9am today after the incident which happened on the A59 at Longton near to Lancashire Police Headquarters.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell on to his vehicle causing serious injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The tragic incident happened around the corner from Lancashire Police headquarters. | neil cross

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting log 0368 of December 7th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

The tragic incident happened whilst Lancashire and the rest of the country are currently battling with Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds is currently in place until 9pm on tonight.

There is also a yelow weather warning for wind between 6am and 6pm on Sunday.