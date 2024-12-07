Investigation launched as man in his 40s dies after tree falls on his van during Storm Darragh

Aimee Seddon
By Aimee Seddon

Senior Reporter

Published 7th Dec 2024, 13:15 BST
Updated 7th Dec 2024, 13:18 BST
An investigation is underway after a man died when a tree fell onto his van during Storm Darragh.
The serious police incident involving a fallen tree and a van (deliberately blurred) on the A59 at Hutton near Preston placeholder image
The serious police incident involving a fallen tree and a van (deliberately blurred) on the A59 at Hutton near Preston | neil cross

Emergency services were called at around 9am today after the incident which happened on the A59 at Longton near to Lancashire Police Headquarters.

The man, in his 40s, was driving his Citroen van on the dual carriageway when the tree fell on to his vehicle causing serious injuries. He was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specially trained officer.

The tragic incident happened around the corner from Lancashire Police headquarters.placeholder image
The tragic incident happened around the corner from Lancashire Police headquarters. | neil cross

Detective Sgt Matt Davidson, of our Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “Very sadly this incident has resulted in the death of a man and our thoughts are with his loved ones at this time.”

“An investigation is ongoing, and I would appeal to anyone who saw what happened or has any dashcam or mobile phone footage to please get in touch.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting log 0368 of December 7th or you can email the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at [email protected]

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The tragic incident happened whilst Lancashire and the rest of the country are currently battling with Storm Darragh.

An amber weather warning for “potentially damaging” winds is currently in place until 9pm on tonight.

There is also a yelow weather warning for wind between 6am and 6pm on Sunday.

Related topics:LancashireLancashire PoliceStorm Darragh
News you can trust since 1886
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice