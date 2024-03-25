My life working in Lancashire healthcare: I love making a difference and seeing patients happy
and live on Freeview channel 276
Currently working as Spectrum’s Clinical Coder and Quality & Outcomes Framework Lead at HMP Preston, Nicky started her health care career as a nursing home carer, aged 18. Following her degree, she then worked for a nursing agency, where she began collating her stories after one horrible night shift.
READ MORE: 16 creepy old school retro pictures of Preston Prison in the 1980s, including inmates behind bars and wardens
‘I’m Just An HCA’ has been described as showing ‘what it’s really like to care day after day (or night after night) for older people who may have lost the use of their faculties, and who may treat you as their best friend or their greatest threat, and how you can make lifelong friends – as well as a few enemies – along the way.’
“I started collecting my anecdotes together when I was sent to a large nursing home to help out with a night shift; it was made very clear by the carer I was appointed to work with, that she didn’t want to work with me,” said Nicky. “She did something that I was quite upset about, so I reported her. From the next shift onwards, I started making notes and I found it to be a good de-stressor.
READ MORE: 21 retro pics of Preston hospitals, doctors, and nurses down the decades from Royal Preston to Mount Street
“My favourite thing [about working in healthcare] when I was a HCA was always washing patients, as even on a confused dementia patient’s face, you could tell they felt happier and clean,” said Nicky. “My favourite thing today is home time (only joking!). I think I would say, being part of a really lovely team who do make a difference in the prison.”
Nicky’s book ‘I’m Just An HCA’ has now been published and is available to buy on Amazon for £3.85 (Kindle edition) and £9.99 (paperback).
Still on the hunt for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent pieces...
Preston's best historic pubs: I asked Lancashire readers what their favourite boozers were from down the years
33 exclusive old school retro pictures of Preston in 1974, from North End & bands to politics & trains
21 mind blowing retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the decades, from 1960 to 1990
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.