16 creepy old school retro pictures of Preston Prison in the 1980s, including inmates behind bars and wardens

Originally opened in 1790, Preston Prison has houses its fair share of inmates over the years.
By Jack Marshall
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 GMT
Updated 12th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT

Now home to some 650 prisoners, the site has experiences no small amount of tumult over the years as well, having been closed from 1931 to 1939 before being used by the military from 1939 to 1948. It was converted for civilian use before being re-roled as a Category B prison for local adult males in 1990. Take a look at a few pictures from behind bars over the years...

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team.

1. Preston Prison

Inside Preston Prison in 1938. Image courtesy of Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team. Photo: Lancashire County Council's Community Heritage Team

H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935

2. Preston Prison

H.M. Prison, Preston c.1935 Photo: Other

Preston Prison January 11th 1985.

3. Preston Prison

Preston Prison January 11th 1985. Photo: National World

