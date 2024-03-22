And while that is, unfortunately, no longer the case after years of seemingly constant pub-closures (there are now fewer than 30,000 pubs in the entire UK), we decided that what better way to enjoy a trip down memory lane than by taking a look through our best archive pictures of forgotten Preston pubs from eras gone by.
1. Boar's Head
Another one situated on Friargate - The Boar's Head was opposite where McDonald's is now. It closed its doors in 1983 and is now Ladbrokes betting shop. There was also an upstairs bar at the Boar's Head called the Murrayfield Lounge Photo: National World
2. Jolly Farmer
Originally the Farmers Arms Hotel on the corner of Orchard Street and Market Street, dating back to the mid-1800s. Renamed the Jolly Farmer in the late 1960s to become one of the trendiest places for both young and old, with great music in the popular cellar bar. It closed its doors in 1980 after being sold for more than £400,000 and became three shops. It has been a butcher's, a cafe, a betting shop and, more recently an amusement arcade. Photo: Submit
3. Belle Vue
On New Hall Lane you could find the Belle Vue pub. This closed in 2014 Photo: Kevin McGuinness
4. Cricketers Arms
Located on South Meadow Lane, off Fishergate Hill, the pub took its name from its proximity to Preston's cricket ground down the road at West Cliff - and also from one of its first landlords. Cornelius Coward, who took over the pub in 1867, was a professional cricketer who not only played for Preston and Lancashire, but also for England. His younger brother Frederick was also a Lancashire player and had a spell as landlord of the Cricketers. Photo: Neil Cross