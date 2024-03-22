21 mind blowing retro pics of Preston’s St George's Shopping Centre down the decades, from 1960 to 1990

Having opened its doors in November 1964, St George's Shopping Centre has been the go-to shopping centre in Preston ever since.
By Jack Marshall
Published 1st Jun 2023, 04:55 GMT
Updated 22nd Mar 2024, 14:28 GMT

Originally an open-air centre, the centre may have had a new roof installed during a refurbishment in 1981, but there are still a handful of pictures of the centre’s open-air days. Take a look at some of our best shots from St George’s over the years…

Get the latest Lancashire headlines dropped into your inbox, with The LEP’s free newsletter.

Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...

26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops

49 incredible never before seen retro pictures of Preston life in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools

27 incredible historic retro pictures of classic Preston clubs, teams, and schools sports back in 1978

St George's Shopping Centre, Preston

1. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

St George's Shopping Centre, Preston Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre.

2. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

England soccer skipper Bryan Robson scored a big hit with his fans when he made an appearance in Preston to open his own shop - Birthdays - in St George's Shopping Centre. Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges

3. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

A group of top riders from Ribble Valley cyling club used a lot of pedal power to break their own record in a sponsored relay marathon. The event took place in the Rotunda of St George's Shopping Centre, Preston. Taking part in the relay were Andrew Tabernacle, Tim Lawson, Dave Winship, Chris Towart, Peter Slater, Sam Halshaw and Ian Hodges Photo: RETRO

Photo Sales
St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964.

4. St George's Shopping Centre through the ages

St. Georges' Shopping Centre, Preston c.1964. Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:PrestonNostalgiaLancashirePolice