33 historic retro pictures of Preston, Chorley, Penwortham & Fulwood in the 1980s, from school to Star Wars

Take a trip down memory lane...

By Jack Marshall
Published 21st Mar 2024, 11:22 GMT

The destination? Preston, Penwortham, Chorley, and Fulwood back in the 1980s. It was a heady era, so check out some of our best retro archive pictures from those days...

1. Marathon darters have set their sights on a new target... to help a hospital's newborn babies. Pub regulars at the New Fleece Inn, Meadow Street, Preston, are holding a 12-hour dart session. They hope to score one million and one and chalk up more than Â£700 for Sharoe Green Hospital maternity unit

2. RETRO Elections in Wigan 1983 A polling station on Chorley Road Standish

3. Retro Competitors get under there starters order for the Chorley Fun Run Sept 1983

4. 1980 Now and Then - Penwortham Allotment

