The destination? Preston, Penwortham, Chorley, and Fulwood back in the 1980s. It was a heady era, so check out some of our best retro archive pictures from those days...
Still looking for some more nostalgia? Check out these other recent retro pieces...
26 exclusive retro pictures of Preston's Fishergate Shopping Centre in the 1990s including old school shops
49 incredible never before seen retro pictures of Preston life in 1967, from police and roadworks to schools
27 incredible historic retro pictures of classic Preston clubs, teams, and schools sports back in 1978
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.