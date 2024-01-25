News you can trust since 1886
21 retro pics of Preston hospitals, doctors, and nurses down the decades from Royal Preston to Mount Street

From the start of life to the end of life, we tend to spent some of the most crucial of life’s moments in hospitals.
By Jack Marshall
Published 14th Jun 2023, 14:00 GMT
Updated 25th Jan 2024, 11:16 GMT

Here we take a look at a few standout pictures from Preston’s numerous hospitals from over the years, ranging from establishments such as the Royal Preston Hospital, which is still fully-operational and a healthcare hub for the North West, to the former Mount Street Hospital, which closed its doors in 1982.

Mount Street Hospital Maternity Ward Preston. Sister Winifrede at right.

1. Preston Hospitals over the years

Mount Street Hospital Maternity Ward Preston. Sister Winifrede at right. Photo: Preston Digital Agency

Preston North End players were the ideal judges for a painting competition organised for young hospital patients by Deepdale Radio... for the subject was football. Team captain Don O'Riordan is pictured with some of the children in Royal Preston Hospital who took part

2. Preston Hospitals over the years

Preston North End players were the ideal judges for a painting competition organised for young hospital patients by Deepdale Radio... for the subject was football. Team captain Don O'Riordan is pictured with some of the children in Royal Preston Hospital who took part Photo: RETRO

Pensioner William Miller has a special hobby that children love... he spends hours making wooden toys for them. Nimble-fingered Mr Miller's latest creations, for youngsters at the Royal Preston Hospital, include a see-saw, rocking duck, hobby horse, wheelbarrow and rocking doll's cradle

3. Preston Hospitals over the years

Pensioner William Miller has a special hobby that children love... he spends hours making wooden toys for them. Nimble-fingered Mr Miller's latest creations, for youngsters at the Royal Preston Hospital, include a see-saw, rocking duck, hobby horse, wheelbarrow and rocking doll's cradle Photo: RETRO

Bags of linen outside Royal Preston Hospital, piled up due to the Winter of Discontent, 6 February 1979

4. Preston Hospitals over the years

Bags of linen outside Royal Preston Hospital, piled up due to the Winter of Discontent, 6 February 1979 Photo: library

