Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The mum of a trainee barrister killed by a single punch on a night out has urged people to stop 'needless violence.'

Susan Haworth's son Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, was killed by Jake Parkinson, 22, and Jak Fairclough, 29, while he was with a friend in Preston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The city's Crown Court heard how Jack was approached by Fairclough and Parkinson at around 2.30am on August 12, 2022.

Susan Haworth with her son Jack Jermy-Doyle in hospital prior to his death. The mum of a trainee barrister who died after a fatal punch on a night out has urged people to stop 'needless violence.'

They exchanged words and - seemingly without provocation - Parkinson punched Jack in his stomach.

Almost immediately after that, Fairclough punched him in the face which made the trainee barrister bang his head as he fell to the ground.

Fairclough and Parkinson, both from Preston, then fled the scene after leaving Jack for dead, shouting: "Who wants it? Who's next?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As a result of the assault Jack - who was about to celebrate his 26th birthday - suffered unsurvivable brain injuries.

He was kept alive on life support until August 14 so Susan could return from Malawi, Africa, where she was volunteering with the Scouts building orphanages.

Parkinson was found guilty of manslaughter after a trial and was jailed yesterday (March 20) for eight years.

Fairclough had previously admitted manslaughter and was sentenced to six years and four months in prison.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking outside court, heartbroken Susan urged people to stop the 'needless violence' that happens on nights out.

She said: "We would like to thank the police and the prosecution today who have managed to get the right verdict in this case.

"However nothing is ever going to bring Jack back to us.

"There is too much needless violence that goes on in our towns and cities, and as much as you may think it won’t happen to you, it certainly can.

"We are living with the heartbreaking reality that it can happen to you.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"A split second on a night out has caused us so much devastation and loss.

"So please stop, think, walk away."

Kaitlyn Booth with her boyfriend Jack Jermy-Doyle in hospital prior to his death.

Jack's death was a second tragedy for his family as his twin brother Harry took his own life in July 2019 after suffering from depression.

Paying tribute to Jack, Susan described him as a 'lovely son' who 'went out of his way to help anybody.' And she revealed his donated organs had saved four lives.

She said: "Jack was a loving son, brother and uncle.

Left: Jack Jermy-Doyle. Top right: Jake Parkinson. Bottom right: Jak Fairclough

"He went out of his way to help anybody.

"In death, he was awarded the medal of St John for organ donation, Jack’s last act of kindness was to save the lives of four individuals with his selfless act of donation.

"Jack’s heart is still beating somewhere."

Jake Parkinson and Jak Fairclough leaving the scene after killing Jack Jermy-Doyle, where they can be heard shouting "Who wants it" and "Who's next".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective inspector Bryony Midgley also paid tribute to Jack, describing him as a 'kind and generous man' who was 'very dearly loved.'

She said: "My thoughts today are with all of Jack’s family and loved ones.

"He was a kind and generous man who was obviously very dearly loved and whose life was needlessly snatched away as a result of the senseless and violent actions of Parkinson and Fairclough.