Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jake Parkinson, 22 of Bow Lane, Preston, and Jak Fairclugh, 29 of Blackpool Road, Preston appeared at Preston Crown Court today for sentencing, after they were both convicted of manslaughter following the death of another man from Preston, Jack Jermy-Doyle.

At around 2.30am on August 12, 2023, Mr Jermy-Doyle, a trainee barrister, was approached by Parkinson and Fairclough near the Flag Market and the ensuing altercation led to Jack’s death on August 14, just two days before his 26th birthday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Parkinson delivered a blow to Jack's stomach and almost immediately after that, Fairclough punched him in the face. This blow knocked Jack to the ground where he banged his head and was knocked unconscious.

Fairclough and Parkinson then fled the scene, leaving Jack's friend to seek help and call the emergency services but despite the best efforts of paramedics and staff at Royal Preston Hospital, Jack failed to regain consciousness and died from head injuries.

Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, and Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston have been convicted of convicted of killing Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, on a night out in Preston in August 2022

At the killers' sentencing hearing today, the judge Graham Knowles KC said: “You [addressing Fairclough] said in your police statement that the situation didn’t even need to have happened, it was done in twenty seconds, it was pointless.. in that you were right.”

Judge Knowles sentenced Fairclough to six years and four months imprisonment, and Parkinson to eight years: both will be liable for parole on good behaviour after serving two thirds of their sentence, subject to conditions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parkinson had originally pleaded not guilty but was convicted of manslaughter after trial at Preston Crown Court last week, while Fairclough, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing in August 2023.

Prosecution barrister, Michael Hayton KC outlined the sequence of events from that night in August, noting how both Fairclough and Parkinson had been involved in various altercations with various people in the hours leading up to the encounter with Jack.

He then described the contents of CCTV footage that has since been obtained, showing Fairclough and Parkinson walking through Preston after the incident, shouting various things including “who want's it?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hayton KC also outlined how one of the defendants, Parkinson, has had twelve previous convictions, with the relevant offences being robbery, battery, a public order offence, affray and possession of an affray weapon- all before he was 18.

Other aggravating factors in the case were that both offenders were under the influence of alcohol, Fairclough had even taken cocaine.

Jack Jermy-Doyle died in hospital after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

Jack’s mum, Susan Haworth then read out a heartbreaking victim impact statement which she said was the “hardest” thing she has “ever been asked to write.”

Within the victim statement Susan, who had lost Jack's twin brother Harry to suicide four years ago too, said: “The actions and consequences of that devastating Friday morning have totally destroyed me and my family. We have lost the ability to find joy in anything, significant dates are torture and often I can't even face the day, so curl up in my bed sobbing. Jack was our glue, our light, and our future. Jack had immense potential that I will never be able to see. He was my saviour and he made me proud, every single day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“My boys should be here, growing into the loving fathers I knew they would be, but I will never hear or see those grandchildren. The house is now so quiet, missing the laughter, the music and debates that I had with Jack. Those evenings when he would cook tea, knowing I would be exhausted. I drown in grief every day, the emptiness and pain that is left inside my heart, and that of my family, will never go away.”

Susan went on to say “her heart has been broken into a million pieces” by the loss of Jack and that she now suffers from PTSD and “hypersensitivity to loud noises and movement from behind her”, making it hard for her to go about her life as normal.

Read More Victim of senseless attack Jack Jermy-Doyle lost his twin brother Harry to depression four years ago

As mitigating factors, Fairclough’s defence lawyer, Phillip Tulley told the court that his client had suffered with his mental health, namely suffering from anxiety and depression, and that he was struggling to come to terms with the breakdown of a long-term relationship.

This was also Fairclough's first offence - with his violence on the evening being out of character for him, he had handed himself in, pleaded guilty and shown great remorse for his actions.

Kaitlyn Booth was about the start getting ready for her sister’s wedding when she discovered her boyfriend had been attacked (Credit: Kaitlyn Booth)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile Parkinson’s defence lawyer, Richard English, highlighted the youth of his client, who was only 21 at the time of the offence, explaining that it is widely accepted that those under age 25 are not fully matured and may be less in control of their actions.

English then shared some light on Parkinson’s background, that he had been adopted aged seven and had struggled in schools.

Parkinson’s lawyer also outlined that his previous convictions were largely in his early teen years and that he was showing signs of maturity in prison, attending alcohol awareness sessions and working in the Prison garden - a hard role to atttain.

English added: “He looks back with regret and shame at his conduct and accepts that he deserves to be punished.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad