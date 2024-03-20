Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Watch the moment the killers of Jack Jermy-Doyle led the scene of his attack shouting 'who wants it'?

Today convicted killers Jake Parkinson and Jak Fairclough have been jailed for a combined xxxx years.

Parkinson, 22, pleaded not guilty but was convicted of manslaughter after trial at Preston Crown Court, while Jak Fairclough, 29, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at an earlier hearing in August 2023.

What happened that night?

At trial, evidence was produced by the prosecution to show that throughout the night of August 12, 2023 both Parkinson and Fairclough had been involved in aggressive behaviour and had been seen in and out of bars making a nuisance of themselves and fighting.

25-year-old Jack Jermy-Doyle was out with a friend the same night. They started the night in Chorley before heading into Preston city centre.

Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, and Jak Fairclough, 29, of Blackpool Road, Preston have been convicted of convicted of killing Jack Jermy-Doyle, 25, on a night out in Preston in August 2022

At around 2.30am on August 12, 2023, Jack and his friend were in the area of Flag Market. He was ahead of his friend, who was sat on a bench, and Jack was approached by Parkinson and Fairclough.

Parkinson delivered a blow to Jack's stomach. Almost immediately after that, Fairclough punched him in the face.

The blow to his face knocked the 25-year-old to the ground where he banged his head and was knocked unconscious.

Fairclough and Parkinson did nothing to assist their victim, and instead they fled the scene leaving Jack's friend to seek help and call the emergency services.

Despite the best efforts of paramedics and staff at Royal Preston Hospital, Jack failed to regain consciousness and died from head injuries on August 14 - just two weeks before his 26th birthday.

Jack Jermy-Doyle died after he was assaulted at the junction of Harris Street and Birley Street in Preston (Credit: Lancashire Police)

A post mortem confirmed that he died from a blunt force injury to the back of his head, consistent with his head hitting the ground.

The police investigation uncovered a pattern of aggressive behaviour by Parkinson and Fairclough throughout the night and early hours of the morning that culminated in Jack's tragic death.

The morning after the attack, Fairclough telephoned the police to hand himself in, after taking steps to destroy evidence. Both he and Parkinson were subsequently arrested.

Fairclough admitted that he had punched Jack and that he had disposed of the clothing he was wearing that night in a neighbour’s bin, which had since been emptied.

Floral tributes to Jack Jermy-Doyle who died outside Preston Crown Crown after being punched and banging his head on the pavement

Parkinson admitted in interview that he had given Jack what he called a “little dig in his belly” and claimed Jack was the aggressor.

Fairclough pleaded guilty to manslaughter in August 2023. Parkinson pleaded not guilty to manslaughter and was convicted after trial on March 15 this year.

Today a judge jailed the pair for the senseless killing.

Jake Parkinson, 22, of Bow Lane, Preston, had denied manslaughter but was found guilty of killing Jack Jermy-Doyle following a trial at Preston Crown Court. He was sentenced to eight years behind bars.