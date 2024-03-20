Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Susan Haworth tragically lost her son Jack on August 16 2022 after he had suffered a fatal punch during an altercation with Preston men Jak Fairclough, 29 and Jake Parkinson, 23.

The two men were sentenced at Preston Crown Court today with Fairclough receiving a jail sentence of six years and four months while Parkinson received an eight year sentence.

Standing outside Preston Crown Court following the sentencing, Susan said: “We would like to thank the police and the prosecution today who have managed to get the right verdict in this case. However nothing is ever going to bring Jack back to us. There is too much needless violence that goes on in our towns and cities, and as much as you may think it won’t happen to you, it certainly can. We are living with the heartbreaking reality that it can happen to you. A split second on a night out has caused us so much devastation and loss. So please stop, think, walk away.”

As well as urging people to not let the same thing happen to someone else, Susan also took the time in her statement to share how Jack's caring nature has continued even in his death.

In the video, Susan continues: “Jack was a loving son, brother and uncle. He went out of his way to help anybody. In death, he was awarded the medal of St John for organ donation, Jack’s last act of kindness was to save the lives of four individuals with his selfless act of donation. Jack’s heart is still beating somewhere.”

Left: Jack Jermy-Doyle. Right: his mum Susan Haworth and girlfriend Kaitlyn Booth.

Also reacting to the sentencing of Jack's killers today, Detective Inspector Bryony Midgley, of the Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts today are with all of Jack’s family and loved ones. He was a kind and generous man who was obviously very dearly loved and whose life was needlessly snatched away as a result of the senseless and violent actions of Parkinson and Fairclough.

“Once again, this case shows the absolutely devastating consequences which can result from a single punch.

“Jack’s death was entirely preventable and has ruined the lives of so many people, most of all his family, who have had their loved one taken away from them in the prime of his life.”