Motorists caught filming M6 crash face prosecution as police issue strong warning
The incident, which happened earlier this morning between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland), involved a van and a stationary skip wagon.
The northbound carriageway remains closed while emergency services attend the scene, though the southbound side has since reopened.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police confirmed that one person suffered “some really serious injuries” in the crash.
Officers have warned the closure on the northbound side may continue for several hours, urging drivers to find alternative routes.
In a public statement, police also condemned those seen filming the aftermath of the crash while driving.
"Two people have already been seen doing this, and we will look to prosecute them in due course," a Lancashire Police spokesperson said.
This warning follows a similar incident earlier in the week when multiple drivers were caught using mobile phones to film the aftermath of a separate crash on the M6.
That collision on Tuesday left eight people injured - including two children - with five suffering serious injuries.
One child was airlifted to Manchester Children’s Hospital.
During that incident, police observed several motorists filming the scene while driving, including one person recording out of a window while operating a minibus full of children.
An HGV driver was also seen filming and officers say investigations are ongoing to identify all those involved.
“We were able to record at least five others doing the same thing,” said the police spokesperson.
“This is incredibly dangerous and illegal. Those caught yesterday will be reported and dealt with appropriately.”
They added: “We know that being held up on the motorway can be frustrating. N
“No one wants their journey extended or diverted, and sometimes a large emergency service response can draw a lot of attention.
“This is not an excuse to act illegally. Yesterday’s collision involved real people – someone’s mum, dad, or child.
“Whilst they were at their most vulnerable, some drivers selfishly chose to film for their own curiosity and entertainment.
“Slowing down to look at a collision, using your phones at the wheel, and driving without due care and attention is dangerous.”
