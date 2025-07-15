Yesterday’s collision involved real people - police issue warning to M6 motorists who videoed crash
Yesterday, at 10:27am, police received a report of a collision involving four vehicles on the M6 between junction 32 Brockholes and junction 33 Lancaster South.
Our officers, and emergency service colleagues responded to the call, where nine people, including children, were injured.
Whilst the emergency services were carrying out their duties: treating patients, ensuring the safety of those trapped in vehicles, and investigating the collision, a number of drivers on the northbound carriageway passed the scene, using their mobile phones to film as they were driving.
A spokesperson for the police said: “We have a message to share with you from our Serious Collision Investigation Unit Inspector Steve Scott, following a collision on the M6 yesterday.
“Yesterday we saw footage shared on social media of the scene from a driver’s window, while our officers also observed another person filming out of the window, whilst driving a minibus full of children.
“We also witnessed an HGV driver doing the same thing and investigations are ongoing to identify these drivers.
“We were able to record at least five others doing the same thing.
“This is incredibly dangerous and illegal. Those caught by our officers or by cameras doing this yesterday, will be reported and dealt with appropriately.”
They added: “We know that being held up on the motorway can be frustrating. No one wants their journey extended or diverted, and sometimes a large emergency service response can draw a lot of attention.
“This is not an excuse to act illegally. Yesterday’s collision involved real people – someone’s mum, dad, or child.
“Whilst they were at their most vulnerable, some drivers selfishly chose to film for their own curiosity and entertainment.
“We want to take this time to remind you to drive with caution. If you think it is acceptable to drive in this manner, it is not.
“Slowing down to look at a collision, using your phones at the wheel, and driving without due care and attention is dangerous.
“It can cause further accidents and diverts the attention of the emergency services at the scene, whose priority needs to be helping those injured in the collision and investigating.”
