A diversion has been put in place on the M6 northbound after a crash “seriously injured” a driver.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning.

The southbound carriageway was later reopened, but the northbound section remains closed as emergency services remain at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A diversion has been put in place on the M6 following a serious crash | AA

Four miles of congestion has been reported in the area as a result.

National Highways said traffic stuck in the closure is being turned around from the back.

A diversion has also been put in place.

Diversion details

Leave the M6 northbound J27 and at the roundabout take the third exit to join A5209.

Follow the A5209 in Standish and at the junction with the A49 turn left.

Follow the A49 northbound to the junction with the roundabout with the A581.

Take the second exit on to the A581 eastbound.

Continue to the roundabout with the B5252 and take the first exit.

Follow the B5252 to the roundabout with Euxton Lane and take the first exit.

Follow Euxton Lane to the junction with Central Avenue.

Turn right on to Central Avenue northbound and follow this road on to Dawson Lane.

At the traffic light controlled junction with the A49 turn right.

Follow the A49 northbound to the traffic light controlled junction with the B5256.

Turn left on to the B5256 westbound and follow this road to J28 of the M6.