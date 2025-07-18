Breaking

Emergency services and air ambulance descend on M6 after serious crash

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:05 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2025, 12:06 BST
A serious crash and lorry fire has closed the M6 northbound between J27 Standish Greater Manchester and J28 Leyland.

Police, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are all in attendance.

Drivers on the M6 facing long delays after the crash.placeholder image
Drivers on the M6 facing long delays after the crash. | National Highways

The motorway had previously been closed in both directions but the southbound closure has now been stood down.

The incident is causing severe delays and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Diversion routes can be found here.

