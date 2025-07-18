Live

M6 LIVE: Crash and lorry fire causes traffic chaos after motorway closed in both directions near Leyland

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 18th Jul 2025, 12:49 BST
A serious crash and lorry fire closed the M6 northbound between Standish and Leyland today.

The motorway was closed in both directions between junctions 27 (Standish) and 28 (Leyland) this morning.

The southbound carriageway was later reopened, but the northbound section remained closed as emergency services attended the scene.

Four miles of congestion was reported in the area as a result.

Follow our live blog below for the latest information:

Key Events

  • M6 closed in both directions between between junctions 27 and 28
  • Southbound traffic released
  • Northbound remains closed - four miles of congestion reported
  • Diversion put in place
  • Traffic in closure released past scene in outside lane
13:52 BSTUpdated 13:56 BST

Traffic in closure being released past scene in outside lane

A spokesman for National Highways said: “Traffic in the closure is now being released past the scene in the outside lane.

“It’ll take time for all four miles of traffic to clear but this is quicker than the turning method.”

13:18 BSTUpdated 13:31 BST

National Highways share M6 road closure

13:14 BSTUpdated 13:15 BST

Two motorists caught filming scene as police issue warning

Officers have warned motorists not to film from their vehicles.

“Two people have already been seen doing this, and we will look to prosecute them in due course,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police said.

The warning comes after a number of motorists were caught using their mobile phones to film as they were driving following a crash on the M6 on Tuesday.

At the time, a spokesman for the force said: “This is incredibly dangerous and illegal.

“Those caught by our officers or by cameras doing this yesterday, will be reported and dealt with appropriately.”

13:10 BSTUpdated 13:44 BST

Motorway 'could be closed for several hours'

Lancashire Police have warned motorists the northbound carriageway “could be closed for several hours”.

Find the full story HERE.

13:08 BSTUpdated 13:17 BST

Driver left with 'serious injuries' after 'van and stationary skip wagon' collide

A spokesman for Lancashire Police said: “The northbound carriageway of the M6 has been closed just after Charnock Richard services.

“This is due to a collision between a van and a stationary skip wagon which has left one of the drivers with some really serious injuries.”

Find the full story HERE.

13:06 BSTUpdated 13:27 BST

45-minute delays reported

National Highways said there is four miles of traffic to clear.

13:05 BSTUpdated 13:27 BST

Diversion put in place

Traffic is being diverted via the hollow diamond diversion symbol.

For the full diversion details, click HERE.

12:46 BST

M6 northbound remains closed

The northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 remains closed.

Lancashire Police, Lancashire Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service and National Highways Traffic Officers are at the scene.

National Highways said traffic stuck in the closure is being turned around from the back.

