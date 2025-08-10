Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing outside Accrington mosque

A man has been charged with attempted murder, following a stabbing outside a mosque and a series of violent incidents in Accrington in July.

The trouble began when Lancashire Police were called to Lower Antley Street outside Raza Jamia Masjid at around 2.30pm on Friday, July 18. Officers found a man in his 40s had been stabbed in the back. He was taken to hospital with “serious injuries”.

Later that day, officers were then called to Steiner Street following reports around a dozen people were fighting in the street with weapons. They were also called to Craven Street following reports of a further assault which had happened in Richmond Street.

A man was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with being stabbed in the neck. He was taken to hospital.

All three incidents are being treated as linked.

The trouble began when police were called to a stabbing on Lower Antley Street outside Raza Jamia Masjid | Google

Aiwaz Hussain, 22, of Monk Street, Accrington, who had previously been charged with Section 18 Wounding was re-arrested on Friday (August 8) on suspicion of a further offence of attempted murder.

Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service he has now been charged with attempted murder. He appeared at Preston Magistrates Court on Saturday morning (August 9), where he was remanded into custody.

Lancashire Police are continuing to look for 32-year-old Imran Hussain, who also goes by Imtiaz and Immy. He is from Accrington and has links to Coventry and the West Midlands. The force want to speak to him in connection with the Section 18 wounding which took place outside a mosque, an unrelated robbery and failing to appear at court.

Murtaza Khan, 20, of Porter Street, Preston, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent. He was remanded into custody to appear at Blackburn Magistrates Court on August 1.

Imran Hussain. | Lancashire Police

Ishtaq Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with Section 18 wounding with intent, Section 18 grievous bodily harm with intent, possessing of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place.

An 18-year-old man from Accrington and a 20-year-old from Accrington, who were both arrested on suspicion of Section 18 wounding, have been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

A 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman – all from Accrington and all arrested on suspicion of affray – have been released on bail pending further enquiries.

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “We continue to have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who have made significant progress in this investigation. However, we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to either make contact with us or independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1245 of 18th July 2025. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.