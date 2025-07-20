A 33-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a series of violent incidents following a stabbing near a mosque.

Lancashire Police were called to the Raza Jamia Masjid in Accrington, on Friday at 2.30pm following reports a man in his 40s had been attacked.

He was taken to hospital and, police say, he remains in a serious but stable condition.

| Google

Officers later went to Steiner Street, where there were reports of people fighting with weapons, before another man was found stabbed in nearby Craven Street. He is described as being "very poorly" in hospital.

Police have not said over which of the two attacks they were holding the 33-year-old man they arrested, but have said they believed the incidents to be linked.

A spokesperson for Hyndburn Police said: “On Friday we were called to Lower Antley Street at 2.37pm following reports of an assault which happened outside Raza Jamia Masjid.

“Our officers attended and found a man in his 40s had suffered an injury to his back, consistent with being stabbed. He was taken to hospital and his condition is described as serious but stable.

“At 5.15pm we were called to Steiner Street following reports of a number of individuals fighting in the street with weapons. At 5.18pm we were called to Craven Street, Accrington, following reports of a further assault which had taken place on Richmond Street, Accrington.

“A man was taken to hospital with an injury consistent with being stabbed in the neck.

“His condition is described as very poorly.

“While we are at the early stages of our investigation these incidents are being treated as linked.”

Three people from Accrington have been arrested on suspicion of affray - they all remain in custody. They are a 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman and a 36-year-old woman.

In an update the spokesperson for the police added: “We want to update you on a further arrest we have made following serious assaults in Accrington on Friday.

“A 33-year-old man of no fixed address has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and is currently in custody.”

The mosque is open for prayers with an ongoing surrounding police presence.

Cllr Sohail Asghar pictured left with a police officer has urged members of the public not to speculate and let police do their job. | Cllr Sohail Asghar

Speaking in relation to the incident County Councillor for Accrington West and Oswaldtwistle Central Sohail Asghar urged everyone in the community to remain calm and to avoid ‘unneccesary speculation’.

Anyone with information or footage is asked to call 101, quoting log 1245 of 18th July 2025.