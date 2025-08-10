Three men have been arrested after a motorbike crashed into pedestrians on the A6 in Clayton-le-Woods on Thursday night (August 7).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just after 10.30pm, Lancashire Police received a report that a BMW 1000XR motorbike had collided with two pedestrians on Preston Road, at the junction with Cloverfield.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s from Macclesfield, and one of the pedestrians, a man in his 60s from Clayton-Le-Woods, were pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second pedestrian, a woman in her 60s, was taken to hospital for treatment, where she remains in a serious but stable condition.

Three men, who were present in the area at the time of the collision, were arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, on Friday (August 8). They are a 53-year-old man from Whittle-le-Woods, a 57-year-old man from Middlewich and a 46-year-old man from Congleton. They have now been released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

The road was closed for several hours overnight between Fiddlers Lane and Swansey Lane and has since reopened | Submitted

A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: “Our officers are continuing to appeal for witnesses or anyone with dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage to come forward. We are keen to hear from anyone with dashcam footage from junction 29 to 31 of the M6 and the A6 in the Cloverfield area, between 10.15pm and 10.45pm.”

Detective Sgt Joe Ghigi, Senior Investigating Officer at our Road Policing Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the death of two men, and enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances that led to the collision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our thoughts are with the woman receiving treatment, and the loved ones of both men who died. They are being supported by specially trained officers at this incredibly distressing time.

“Although we have now made three arrests, our enquiries are very much ongoing. If you witnessed anything or have any footage which would assist our investigation, I would urge you to make contact with the police as soon as possible.”

If you can assist Lancashire Police, you contact 101 or email [email protected] quoting log 1510 of 7th August 2025.