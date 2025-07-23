Three men are wanted by police following a series of serious incidents in Accrington including two stabbings and a street fight.

Officers are appealing for information on Imran Hussain, 32, Mudaser Hussain, 18, and Kasim Hussain, 20 – all from Accrington but with links to Coventry and the West Midlands.

The trio are wanted in connection with a Section 18 wounding which took place outside Raza Jamia Masjid on Lower Antley Street on Friday.

(L-R) Imran Hussain, Mudaser Hussain and Kasim Hussain are wanted following a series of serious incidents in Accrington | Lancashire Police

Lancashire Police confirmed that two men have already been charged in connection with the incidents and have appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court.

Ishtaq Hussain, 33, of no fixed address, has been charged with wounding with intent, grievous bodily harm with intent, possession of a bladed article, and possession of an offensive weapon in a public place. He has been remanded in custody.

Aiwaz Hussain, 22, of Monk Street, Accrington, has been charged with Section 18 wounding and was also remanded in custody.

What happened?

Emergency services were first called at 2.37pm on Friday to Lower Antley Street, where a man in his 40s had suffered a stab wound to his back outside the mosque.

He was taken to hospital and has since been discharged.

Later that afternoon, at 5.15pm, officers were called to Steiner Street following reports of around a dozen people fighting in the street with weapons.

Just minutes later, at 5.18pm, another report came in of a second stabbing, this time on Craven Street following an earlier incident on Richmond Street.

A man was found with a stab wound to the neck. He was taken to hospital and is now described as being in a serious but stable condition.

Lancashire Police have confirmed that all three incidents are being treated as linked and a dedicated team of officers is continuing to investigate.

A spokesman for the force said: “We continue to have a dedicated team of officers assigned to this case, who have made progress over the weekend.

“However, we are continuing to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with CCTV, mobile phone, doorbell or dashcam footage to either make contact with us or independent charity Crimestoppers.”

Residents in Accrington will have noticed a heavy police presence over the weekend, and officers say that increased patrols will continue in the area.

“If you have any concerns, please stop one of our officers and say hello,” the spokesman added.

Meanwhile, three other people — a 36-year-old man, a 33-year-old woman, and a 36-year-old woman, all from Accrington — have been arrested on suspicion of affray and released on bail pending further enquiries.

Anyone with information or relevant footage is urged to call 101, quoting log 1245 of 18th July 2025.

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.